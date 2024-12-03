Bengaluru district administration refuses school holiday amid rain, parents express concerns

BENGALURU: While the deputy commissioner of Ramanagara has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday, the Bengaluru Urban district administration has clarified that there will not be any holiday, despite requests from some section of parents.

Even the private schools association said it has become a habit for some parents to demand holidays every time it rains in Bengaluru. General Secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, Shashi Kumar, said, “Only some sections of the parents are demanding holiday. If the rains are out of control, then the government itself will declare a holiday. But some parents are worried about even a drizzle.”

Mentioning that the schools are already lagging behind in completing the syllabus due to holidays, Kumar said, “If we have to declare holidays every time it rains, then the whole of rainy season should be declared as holiday for kids. Schools that are in low-lying areas, which are prone to floods can take a call to declare a holiday. The attitude of demanding holidays every time it rains should stop.”