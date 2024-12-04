Analogue response to ‘digital arrest’

BENGALURU: As a standup comedian, I am used to calls from unknown numbers. The callers usually introduce themselves, bargain for a price, and then ask me to recommend other comics within the same price. So when I received a call from Mumbai, I thought nothing of it.

A gentleman on the other side informed me that a package containing MDMA was caught by customs at the Mumbai airport. I thought of all my friends in Mumbai – honest, hardworking, law-abiding citizens. It was only when the person asked me to switch on my video, did I realise that I was a part of the ‘digital arrest’ scam.

When the ‘Digital India’ initiative started, little did anyone know that Indians would come up with new digital ways to scam their countrymen. I have been no stranger to scams. If you are a curious youngster, the entire world is filled with scams of different kinds. I once bought an audio cassette of the film Jeans for 20 rupees.

The packaging was perfect, the cassette was sealed. I went home giddy with joy, and found that the cassette was a cheap knock-off. The audio quality was worse than my home’s AM radio, and led to much mocking among my friends. I once gave a lift to a Baba who blew into the air and seemed to materialise a black stone.

He rode with me to the ATM and took 200 rupees – the most I have paid for a stone. I have been asked to perform at shows but pay a ‘nominal’ amount to finalise the gig. I have bought ‘Nike’ shoes that survived exactly three days before they transformed into flip-flops. I have encountered tour guide scams, Ayurvedic scams, and e-mail scams.