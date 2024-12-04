Knocking on nostalgia’s door

BENGALURU: On the white walls of Artisera Gallery in Indiranagar is a sliver-y wooden door that doesn’t just lead to another white-walled room in the gallery. With the door slightly ajar, ancient wooden pillars and a courtyard peek through, a small Tulsi ‘katte’ nestled among them. Entranced by this image from a bygone era, you might even want to step through, like a character from a fantastical story, into another world – but alas, it’s just a painting.

This installation is one among thousands of door-inspired artworks that artist KR Santhanakrishnan, popularly known as ‘door Santhana’, has created in his prolific 27-year-long career. “Every person who comes and stands in front of my door, I can see their faces – they are smiling and so happy. I can read it in their faces, and eyes – they go back [to the past], and only later, do they come speak to me,” says Santhanakrishnan.

Apart from being exhibited at galleries across the world, and sold at Rs 50,000 onwards, eminent personalities like Mani Ratnam, Sachin Tendulkar, Kamal Haasan, Pa Ranjith, and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, can boast of owning a piece by Santhanakrishnan. Because his first exhibition was held in Bengaluru, the city is particularly close to his heart. “My first exhibition was a group exhibition in 1997 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath with students from my college. I remember Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw bought my first painting, an acrylic on canvas piece.”

Santhanakrishnan’s fascination with doors as a subject for his work started when he was a fine arts college student in Kumbakonam. “It’s a very old, traditional town with many houses also like that. Every day, I’d go to college by bicycle through the streets and I’d see these doors that were always open – I was inspired by that. Sadly, these doors are now disappearing,” he says.