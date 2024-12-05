3am shows of Pushpa-2 cancelled in Bengaluru following regulatory notice

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner issued notice to 42 theatres planning to screen the movie Pushpa-2, which is releasing in multiple languages in the early hours of Thursday, in violation of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act. Following the development, the production team cancelled all shows planned as early as 3am in Bengaluru.

Citing Rule 41 (no licensee shall exhibit cinematograph shows before 6.30am and the last show should not commence after 10.30pm) of the Act, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commisssioner and District Magistrate G Jagadeesha directed theatres to follow the rules.

Speaking to TNIE, the DC said, in online ticketing platforms, many theatres had announced show screenings as early as 3am. “What about the security of people, and the peace of people in many areas.

It appears only commercial gains are preferred over public safety and peace. Hence it was necessary to issue orders asking these theaters to follow rules and exhibit the films only during the stipulated time.”

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President NM Suresh welcomed the DC order. He said, these out of state films were killing Kannada films by massive screening and investments. By sticking to rules, the DC will help Kannada films in a big way, he said.