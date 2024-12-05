CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for new 500-bed hospital on Bowring premises

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 500-bed hospital on the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar here on Wednesday.

He said the project was being undertaken at a cost of Rs 300 crore and expressed confidence that the hospital would also be inaugurated during his tenure.

Speaking at the programme marking the occasion, Siddaramaiah said that in 22 districts, a government hospital and college are set up.

Mentioning that there is a shortage of doctors in these hospitals, and to ensure that all communities have equal representation, Siddaramaiah said that a reservation system will be introduced in the filling up of doctors in these government hospitals.