Karnataka gives green signal to Bengaluru-Sarjapur metro line

BENGALURU: The eagerly awaited Metro line connecting Sarjapur to Hebbal via Koramangala and Mekhri Circle (Phase 3A) has received approval from the state cabinet, marking a significant step towards enhancing Bengaluru’s urban transportation network.

The proposed line will connect the northern and southern parts of Bengaluru through the central business district, intersecting with eight other transport modes along the way. This development has been welcomed by commuters for its potential to revolutionise Metro travel across the city, although it remains far from completion.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah first announced the Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro line in his budget speech on July 7, 2023, with an estimated cost of Rs 16,000 crore. However, the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted to the state government two months ago pegged the cost at Rs 28,405 crore.

Despite the State Cabinet's green light, the project still requires multiple approvals before work can begin. Sources from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) revealed that the line must first receive clearance from the Centre’s Institute of Urban Transportation and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. These bodies will review the DPR independently and provide suggestions for incorporation.

The revised DPR will then be sent with a project investment board note to ten central departments, including Niti Aayog, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Environment, the Department of Economic Affairs, and the Department of Statistics. Each department’s feedback will need to be addressed before the final DPR is submitted for approval by the Union Cabinet.

Officials estimate the entire approval process will take between six months and a year, with the earliest potential clearance expected by June 2025. However, the timeline could extend to December 2025, depending on the pace of the review process.

The ambitious Sarjapur-Hebbal line is expected to significantly improve Bengaluru’s public transport network, easing congestion and providing seamless connectivity across the city once operational.

Reasons for the delay in submitting the DPR

The submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro line faced significant delays due to alignment changes and station design revisions, according to sources.

The DPR, prepared by RINA Consultancy for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), required multiple adjustments to resolve clashes with other infrastructure projects. "The line was intersecting with BBMP's elevated corridor project and Tunnel Project at two points, necessitating several rounds of discussions to sort out the conflicts," said a source familiar with the matter.

Additionally, the design of the terminating station at Hebbal underwent a major revision. Initially planned as an underground station, it was later reconfigured as an elevated one to accommodate various infrastructure projects converging at the location. The decision to make Hebbal an elevated station was also influenced by the availability of government-owned land along the left side of the route from the Air Force station to Hebbal, minimising land acquisition challenges.

The delays in finalising the DPR are expected to impact the overall timeline of the Metro project, which still awaits central government approval before construction can commence.