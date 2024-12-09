CCB cops register FIR over alleged misappropriation of funds in CAR

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police registered an FIR over allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 59.8 lakh in the central unit of the City Armed Reserve (CAR). A complaint in this connection is filed by CAR’s assistant administrative officer (AAO) D Rajalakshmi. The accused has been identified as DS Prashanth, Second Division Assistant (SDA) and B Saroja, retired AAO.

According to the FIR, during the audit of financial transactions between 2020 and 2023, a shortfall of Rs 59.80 lakh was found. The deficit was found in the amount deposited into the bank account under the name ‘Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) CAR,’ and unauthorised transactions were reported by the Accounts Officer. At the time, Saroja was serving as the AAO, and Prashanth was the special officer in charge of the cash branch, the complaint stated.

“The authority to approve the files submitted by Prashanth rested with Saroja. Prashanth was in-charge of managing the departmental transactions of the CAR central unit, but after he was transferred, no charge was handed over to the successor. Furthermore, Saroja, the then AAO, failed to take disciplinary action regarding the unauthorised transactions and did not provide proper responses or documents during the departmental inquiry,” the complaint further mentioned.

The complainant demanded action against the two officials for cheating and criminal breach of trust by failing to pay Rs 59,80,839.

B Saroja retired in May, while

DS Prashanth is still in service. The CCB police have stated that both officials will be issued notices and an inquiry will be conducted.