Culture for a Cause

BENGALURU: The Lions Club of Bangalore Banjara with The New Indian Express as the media partner, is all set to host Embrace 2024, an unforgettable night of musical and cultural camaraderie, showcasing a vibrant blend of live music, dance and culinary delights. Scheduled for December 14 at Wings Arena, Kothanur from 2pm to 9pm, the event will raise funds to support children battling cancer, including treatment, rehabilitation and family support.

The evening will feature a plethora of musical performances by acclaimed young playback singers. Diya Hegde, who was awarded the ZEE SaReGaMaPa special entertainer trophy will take the stage, followed by SaReGaMaPa Little Champs finalist Kushik S, and Krishnadiya Ajith – the Best Child Singer at the Media Hub International Film Festival in 2022. Alongside this will be live music by the band Muzic5, featuring an energetic mix of guitar, drums, keyboard, percussion and vocals. Performances by dance schools, Advaita Cultural Centre and Kalpavriksha, will showcase the richness of Indian art and tradition. Following the performances, guests can indulge in a complimentary dinner.

(Admission is exclusively through donor passes ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 2,499 available at embrace24.in. Children under 5 are eligible for free entry.)