Karnataka HC dismisses PDO’s petition against suspension

BENGALURU: Public confidence in the due discharge of duties by officials is shaken if such officials are not put under suspension pending disposal of the criminal case against them, said the Karnataka High Court while dismissing the petition filed by a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) questioning his suspension owing to corruption charges.

Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice C M Joshi dismissed the petition filed by PDO D M Padmanabha of Kundana Grama Panchayat of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district, questioning the order dated November 25, 2024, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal which dismissed his petition against his suspension.

The petitioner was suspended on September 6, 2024, after he was booked under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and he has challenged the same on the ground that no reasons were given for the same.

The court noted that the Karnataka General Services (Development Branch and Local Administration Branch) Cadre and Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2024 have vested the power of appointment in the Commissioner - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and that has not altered the power of the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat to suspend employees of this kind.