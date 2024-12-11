NHAI to build flyover at Sadahalli junction

BENGALURU: In view of increasing complaints of traffic congestion on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) road, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed that it will go ahead with its plan to construct a flyover at Sadahalli junction.

Revenue Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda held a meeting with officials of NHAI and Bengaluru Traffic Police last month on easing traffic snarls on this stretch.

“NHAI road starts at Hebbal. Motorists take the airport flyover and reach the toll plaza at Sadahalli. The junction before the toll plaza is a bottleneck, leading to congestion and delays,” NHAI regional officer (Karnataka) Vilas P Brahmankar told TNIE.

To address this issue, NHAI will construct the flyover. With this flyover, the stretch will become signal-free. Tenders will be invited and work on the flyover will start soon, Brahmankar said.

“Thousands of people take the Hebbal road to reach the airport daily. We witness slow-moving traffic near the Cauvery Theatre junction and Mekhri Circle towards Hebbal. After Hebbal, we enter the airport road flyover and reach the traffic signal at Sadahalli in no time. But the time gained is lost at the traffic signal,” said Pramod, a cab driver.

He welcomed the plan of NHAI to construct the flyover and said it will ensure smooth flow of traffic towards KIA and further on Ballari road.