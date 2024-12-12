Bengaluru Locals take initiative to stop illegal construction

BENGALURU: The residents of Chickpet have taken upon themselves to stop illegal constructions, as the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of VV Puram Sub-Division is alleged to have deliberately ignored taking action against eight under construction buildings for violating norms.

Residents allege that the AEE reported to the Zonal Commissioner (ZC) about only two such violations despite complaints from the public.

Enraged by this inaction, the VV Puram residents warned of dragging the Chief Commissioner to court for contempt of court issue on illegal construction. Following this, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath ordered the Zonal Commissioner to suspend the AEE of Krishna Kumar if he fails to take action in the next two weeks.

Srikar, Joint Secretary, VV Puram Resident Welfare Association said, the association have complained about the illegal constructions in VV Puram to area MLA Uday Garudachar, Executive Engineer (EE) of Chikpete, AEE, VV Puram Sub-Division and also Assistant Engineer of VV Puram ward, but none of them showed interest in preventing such illegal constructions.

“The AEE Krishna Kumar who is responsible to check on such violation, issue notices and also stop them has not done anything. Instead of giving a report on eight such buildings which we had complained about, the AEE had checked only on two and reported on it and spared others giving rise to suspicion,” said Srikar.