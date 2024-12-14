Rs 5k-crore plan to rescue Bengaluru from rain woes

BELAGAVI: The State government is set to implement a comprehensive Disaster Mitigation Plan aimed at providing a lasting solution to Bengaluru’s rain-related challenges. It involves an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to enhance critical infrastructure and bolster existing facilities, and Rs 425 crore to address similar issues in rural areas across the State.
In the assembly on Friday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda provided details about the plan, highlighting damages caused by unseasonal and erratic rain during the monsoon and kharif seasons, impacting crops, livestock and property. Of Rs 5,000 crore, the government intends to borrow Rs 3,000 crore from the World Bank and secure Rs 2,000 crore from the Finance and Disaster Mitigation departments.
The minister specified that Rs 2,000 crore would be allocated to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Rs 1,000 crore to Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
BBMP’s share will be used to enhance stormwater drain capacity, while BWSSB will focus on expanding the underground drainage (UGD) network and preventing sewage from entering stormwater drains. The remaining Rs 2,000 crore will be dedicated to critical infrastructure.
Krishna explained that Bengaluru’s stormwater drain network spans approximately 1,100km, including tertiary drains. Of these, 675km have already been embanked, with BBMP responsible for completing the remaining works.
The government has also identified 863 gram panchayats across the State, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru, which are prone to recurring droughts and floods. Using data from the National Geological Survey, the government will allocate Rs 425 crore for disaster mitigation.
The first tranche of Rs 115.85 crore will soon be released to fund 152 projects. Additionally, the government has received proposals from various districts to address urban flooding, with Rs 184 crore earmarked for repairing stormwater drains, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
Temporary relief measures
To provide relief from damage caused by 20 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon and kharif seasons, Krishna reported that the government has released Rs 297 crore in temporary aid, with 75 per cent going to affected individuals. The state’s diverse agro-climatic zones experience rainfall ranging from 400mm to 4,000mm annually.