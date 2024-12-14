Rs 5k-crore plan to rescue Bengaluru from rain woes

BELAGAVI: The State government is set to implement a comprehensive Disaster Mitigation Plan aimed at providing a lasting solution to Bengaluru’s rain-related challenges. It involves an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to enhance critical infrastructure and bolster existing facilities, and Rs 425 crore to address similar issues in rural areas across the State.

In the assembly on Friday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda provided details about the plan, highlighting damages caused by unseasonal and erratic rain during the monsoon and kharif seasons, impacting crops, livestock and property. Of Rs 5,000 crore, the government intends to borrow Rs 3,000 crore from the World Bank and secure Rs 2,000 crore from the Finance and Disaster Mitigation departments.

The minister specified that Rs 2,000 crore would be allocated to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Rs 1,000 crore to Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

BBMP’s share will be used to enhance stormwater drain capacity, while BWSSB will focus on expanding the underground drainage (UGD) network and preventing sewage from entering stormwater drains. The remaining Rs 2,000 crore will be dedicated to critical infrastructure.

Krishna explained that Bengaluru’s stormwater drain network spans approximately 1,100km, including tertiary drains. Of these, 675km have already been embanked, with BBMP responsible for completing the remaining works.