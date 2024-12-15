Now, SWIFT City for startups in Sarjapura: Industries Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that innovative concepts are essential to attract investors. “If we don’t take proactive steps, neighbouring states could gain an edge in securing investment opportunities. Our government is committed to staying ahead by ensuring investment inflows, employment generation, and economic growth,” Patil said.

This comes months after the government launched Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation (KWIN) City between Dobbaspete and Doddaballapur, roughly 60 km from Bengaluru.

To foster integrated industrial development in Karnataka, the State Government has decided to take forward an ambitious initiative to develop “SWIFT City” in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, to focus on Startups, Workspaces, Innovation, Finance, and Technology.

Over 1,000 acres will be reserved for the project in the Sarjapura Industrial Area. The proposed SWIFT City aims to become a startup hotspot, featuring 8-10 plug-and-play infrastructure facilities, each spanning 20-25 acres, read a statement from the minister’s office.

“Despite the presence of thousands of companies in Bengaluru, many stakeholders have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of well-planned workspaces.

To address this, we will provide 150-m-wide connecting roads in Sarjapura and ensure world-class facilities, including residential clusters and schools,” Patil added.

SWIFT City will offer offices, residential spaces, and co-working environments to support startups, creating a structured industrial network that fosters collaboration. Small and medium-sized startups will benefit from spaces ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 sq ft, available through lease, sale, or investment-sharing models. The city is hoped to become a leading hub for innovation in AI, data analytics, and fintech, the minister added.