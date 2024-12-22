Security confiscates books from readers of ‘Cubbon Reads’

BENGALURU: Security guards of Cubbon Park confiscated books from individual part of ‘Cubbon Reads’, a quiet reading community, leading to uproar by netizens condemning the act.

A video of the guards confiscating the books and the community questioning the act has gone viral on social media, with many netizens tagging the Bengaluru police, pointing that the seizure of books is misuse of power and demanding suitable action. However, officials from the horticulture department defended the confiscation and stated that the group had to take permission for large gatherings.

Cubbon Reads, a book reading initiative that started in Bengaluru, inspired a worldwide reading movement and even earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Started by Harsh Snehanshu, an entrepreneur and Shruti Sah, a brand communication professional, Cubbon Reads community, meets every Saturday between 9 am and 2 pm at Cubbon Park, where people sit and read under the tree.

“On Saturday, people from Cubbon Reads had organised a book distribution event in Cubbon Park. Over 600 people gathered opposite Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park around 12 pm to take part in the book distribution event. They were wrapping the books in plastic and were seen carrying plastic soft drink bottles”, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), Horticulture Department G Kusuma told TNIE.

The group did not seek any permission from the authorities for organizing the event inside Cubbon Park, she said and added that the organizers are required to take permission and follow the laid down rules.

“Without consulting any authorities, over 600 people gathered. If anything wrong had happened, who would have been responsible,” she questioned.

The security guards confiscated the books, warned the members, and let them go, she added that no complaint was registered.

“If more than 30 people gather and organise any event, they must seek permission from the authorities,” Kusuma stated. She also clarified that there is no objection to reading books in Cubbon Park.

Cubbon Reads shared the video of the confiscation and said that they strongly condemn taking someone’s private properties, books in this case, without consent, adding that it is no less than stealing.

There’s reason why there is a public in the phrase “public Park “ or a “Public Space”. It is space meant for public. Today was a blot in our memory and a prime example of outright misuse of power. We all stand together to resist this bullying”, the community posted on social media.

Harsh Snehanshu was not available for comments.