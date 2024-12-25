Unit of electricity saved is equivalent to two units produced: KREDL MD

BENGALURU: Managing Director of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) on Tuesday said that a unit of electricity saved is equivalent to two units produced.

Addressing a group of students from Government High School, Hegganahalli, as a part of the National Energy Conservation Day programme, he asked all students to have high energy-saving habits including switching off lights and fans when not in use, opting for energy- efficient appliances with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE)-5-star ratings and using public transport whenever possible. “Children can influence their families to adopt these practices. Parents, too, should be educated about energy conservation,” he said.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, under the Union Ministry of Power, mandates the observance of Energy Conservation Week across all states.

As a part of it, in Karnataka, KREDL has been organising various activities aimed at raising awareness about reducing energy wastage, promoting efficient energy use and encouraging sustainable practices. The initiative is a part of India’s mission to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

Energy Minister K J George said, “Although energy conservation week is observed from December 14 to 20, the event was celebrated on December 24 at KREDL due to the winter session in Belagavi.”