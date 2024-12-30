Officials repair crater on Bengaluru road after locals place bamboo sofa on it

BENGALURU: A localite concerned about public safety, a socially conscious resident group and a former corporator are jointly responsible for a huge crater on Bengaluru’s Gubbalala Main Road vanishing in no time. Motorists can now commute safely at this crucial junction.

The crater recently made its appearance at the junction of the Gubbalala Main Road and Pipeline Road in Uttarahalli posing a danger to the commuting public, according to a member of the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR), a consortium of 80+ residential groups dotting Kanakapura Road.

“Someone had sensibly placed a dilapidated, bamboo sofa over the crater on Sunday (December 29) so that the public avoid that spot and potential danger can be averted. This junction is particularly dangerous during nights as the area is not well-lit,” the member explained.

The road had been laid by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) after it had completed pipeline work beneath it.

CMKR logged onto 'Namma Bengaluru’, an app where local complaints can be lodged and highlighted the issue on Sunday along with photos. To their utter shock, they got a response stating, “Not relevant!”

Refusing to give up, the residential group then reached out to former BJP corporator of the Uttarahalli ward (No. 184), Hanumanthaiah on Monday morning and explained the issue. Through whatsapp messages, they shared photos of the ridiculous sight of a sofa lying bang in the middle of the road.

He swung into action and ensured the issue was redressed within hours.

"I visited the spot along with a few of my party workers. We brought the issue to the attention of the Water Board too. The problem occurred because some heavy vehicles had passed the spot. Members in my team as well as workers from the BWSSB jointly worked at the spot and by the evening the crater was filled and closed," Hanumanthaiah told TNIE.

CMKR said a concrete slab has been laid at the spot and barricaded temporarily so as to allow the construction to settle in.