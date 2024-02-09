SIT notice to two directors of crypto firm

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore bitcoin scam has issued a notice to Sathvik V and Harish BV, directors of Unocoin Technologies Private Ltd., an online cryptocurrency trading platform. The police had taken technical assistance from Sathvik and Harish while probing the bitcoin case registered by Cottonpet police in 2020.

According to SIT, by taking undue advantage of the help offered to the police, the duo allegedly accessed Amazon Web Services (AWS) of hacker Srikrishna aka Sriki and with his help hacked many websites and crypto wallets.

They illegally accessed the MSI laptop, which was used by the Cottonpet police for investigation, five times through their pendrives, copied data and destroyed evidence.

The SIT claimed that the duo helped accused No. 1 to 4, in the case registered by it in January 2024, to transfer bitcoins and wallets of Shriki to Nano ledgers (hard crypto wallets).

It also revealed that the duo paid Rs 7 lakh to accused No. 4, a police inspector, to recover the bitcoins that were earlier transferred by hacking the Unocoin website run by them. Further, it is learnt that they tried to transfer cryptocurrency from the crypto wallet of Shriki to various accounts.