SIT notice to two directors of crypto firm

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore bitcoin scam has issued a notice to Sathvik V and Harish BV, directors of Unocoin Technologies Private Ltd., an online cryptocurrency trading platform. The police had taken technical assistance from Sathvik and Harish while probing the bitcoin case registered by Cottonpet police in 2020.
According to SIT, by taking undue advantage of the help offered to the police, the duo allegedly accessed Amazon Web Services (AWS) of hacker Srikrishna aka Sriki and with his help hacked many websites and crypto wallets.
They illegally accessed the MSI laptop, which was used by the Cottonpet police for investigation, five times through their pendrives, copied data and destroyed evidence.
The SIT claimed that the duo helped accused No. 1 to 4, in the case registered by it in January 2024, to transfer bitcoins and wallets of Shriki to Nano ledgers (hard crypto wallets).
It also revealed that the duo paid Rs 7 lakh to accused No. 4, a police inspector, to recover the bitcoins that were earlier transferred by hacking the Unocoin website run by them. Further, it is learnt that they tried to transfer cryptocurrency from the crypto wallet of Shriki to various accounts.
The SIT also claimed that Sathvik monitored Sriki while he hacked websites at the instance of other accused persons. “It is not the case that the duo made a financial gain from their acts and there is no direct allegation of hacking, but the charges against them are that accused No. 4 has taken their aid to hack websites through Sriki and to monitor his acts,” the SIT claimed in a statement filed before a city court in response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by them.
The 51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, Yashwanth Kumar, allowed their plea with several conditions.
Sleuths of SIT recently arrested police inspector Prashanth Babu, who was the investigation officer earlier, and cyber expert KS Santhosh Kumar, chief executive officer of GCID Technologies Private Ltd.
It is alleged that keeping Shriki in illegal detention when he was in police custody, the investigating officers forced him to connect to his AWS many times through a laptop used for investigation and hacked several websites, transferred bitcoins and changed passwords. It is also alleged that the investigating officers misused the department’s Technical Support Centre at Adugodi and took assistance from the GCID firm to commit the crime.