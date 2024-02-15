No bail for 12 accused in 2008 Bengaluru blasts case

BENGALURU: Considering arguments of the prosecution that the accused had committed a heinous offence involving national security and integrity, the Special Court for NIA cases declined to grant bail to the 12 accused involved in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast.

Judge Gangadhara CM rejected the bail applications filed by Edapana Thodika Sharafuddeen, Abdul Jabbar, V P Mahammad Sakariya, Badrudheen N, Faizal, Umar Farooq, Ibrahim Molvi, Sameer, Sarfuddin, Thajuddin, Abdul Khadar and P B Saabeer, all from Kerala.

A woman, Sudha, had died and nine were injured in the blast on July 25, 2008, which led to registration of the crime against T Naseer and others. The court noted that the accused had made several attempts to get bail but their applications were rejected as there is a prima facie case against them. If their applications are considered now, it amounts to reviewing orders passed by the court earlier.