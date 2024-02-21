Sowjanya case: Karnataka HC notice to CBI, state police chief over plea for fresh probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the state police chief and the CBI on a petition filed by Chandappa Gowda from Dharmasthala of Dakshina Kannada district, seeking directions to the CBI to conduct fresh investigation by constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the brutal rape and murder of his minor daughter, Sowjanya, in 2012, to ensure that the actual perpetrators are booked and prosecuted, to render justice to the victim.

The court also issued notice to the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police (Crime and Technical Services), the Head of the Acquittal Committee, as the petitioner prayed the court to issue directions to the committee to pass necessary order, on the recommendation made by the sessions court, to take action against erring officials who failed to put the real culprits behind bars while acquitting Santhosh Rao.

While issuing the notice, Justice K Natarajan passed the order to place the petition before the Chief Justice for passing orders on the request made by the petitioner to place this case along with the appeal filed by the CBI questioning the acquittal of the accused by the sessions court and heard them together.