Fake Mysore Sandal Soap unit busted in Hyderabad

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Industries Minister’s office, goods worth around Rs 2 crore, including fake products and carton boxes used for packing, were found during the operation. A complaint has been filed against the accused based in Hyderabad at the Malakpet police station. Twenty cartons of three soap packs weighing 150 gm (1,800 Pieces), 47 cartons of each soap 75 gm (9,400 pieces), empty Mysore Sandal Soap packing boxes for 150 gm soaps(400 pieces) and empty Mysore Sandal Soap packing boxes for 75 gm soap (400 pieces) have been seized, the release said.