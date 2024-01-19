Bengaluru Development Authority, SC panel differences led to court order?

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court’s direction to the Bengaluru Development Authority to maintain the status quo in the site allocation process for the Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout has taken many by surprise.

The layout in North Bengaluru is coming up on 3546 acres, the second largest by the BDA. The formation of the layout was supervised by the Supreme Court-appointed three-member Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee.

The Committee completed its tenure on December 31, 2023. However, the handing-over process is still on. “Thousands of documents stored in the cloud as well as physical documents need to be handed over to the BDA. Two of the committee members have begun the process of handing over the material. It would definitely take some time,” said a top source. Many attempts by the committee to speed up the process earlier went in vain as BDA Commissioner N Jayaram did not entertain them despite multiple requests from them, the source alleged. Jayaram did not respond to calls.

The committee has acknowledgements of the documents handed over and so the charge by the BDA counsel in court on Thursday that it was not handing over the documents was false, the source alleged. The committee has already split into two with its chairman Justice A V Chandrashekhar and the members not seeing eye to eye on key issues, sources said.

“BDA says no record has been handed over to it while the committee says the process has begun. To establish the truth, the court has done it,” the source added.

Another source said the SC had made it clear that compensation given to farmers, termed as land losers, had to be given priority. “For the layout, nearly 1,080 farmers have contributed up to 3,060 acres of land. Out of the 30,000 sites completed, they need to be provided the majority of sites as per the 40:60 compensation policy. Farmers have to be given 3 crore sqft of land while BDA can retain 1.8 crore sqft for allotment to the public,” he explained. “There is a sense that once the allotment process begins, farmers will not be given the justice they deserve and they have filed petitions,” he said. They are unhappy with the compensation and are demanding a better deal.