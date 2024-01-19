Bengaluru: Rare Ramayana stamps on display at post office

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Karnataka Postal Circle inaugurated an exhibition, ‘Ramayana - The Essence of Life’ at its Sandesh Museum of Communication, adjacent to its post office on Museum Road. It showcases a collection of rare postal covers and stamps dating back decades by reputed philatelist and author N Sridevi.

The 66-year-old Bengalurean told TNIE, “My collection displayed here has stamps issued on aspects related to Ramayana issued by India, Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia, among other South East Asian nations. My oldest stamp dates back to 1949. Stamps on the many versions of Ramayana penned by different authors, including Kuvempu, are here. A drawing of Lord Hanuman using the word ‘Ram’, many pictorial displays from the magazine ‘Kalyan’ and the grand invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir received by one of her friends are also displayed.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar who opened the expo, said it was being held in the open space at the entrance of the museum, so the public can visit it at any time. The display will be on till February 15.