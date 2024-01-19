Woman harassed inside hotel in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar

BENGALURU: A sexual harassment complaint was registered against an unidentified person by the manager of a hotel in Vijayanagar after the former misbehaved with a woman customer. When the woman refused to file a complaint, the police made the manager file a complaint, owing to the occurrence of the incident inside the hotel in front of the cash counter. The incident took place on December 30 at 7:30 pm when the victim arrived at the hotel for coffee with her friends.

Police sources stated that the accused inappropriately touched her when she was standing near the cash counter. The accused had also come to the hotel along with two of his friends. His friends remained mute during the incident and reportedly clapped when he harassed her.

The incident was captured by the hotel’s CCTV which went viral, thus forcing the police to swing into action. Based on the recordings, the woman is seen arguing with the accused and the duo ensued in a verbal altercation.