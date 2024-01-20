Boeing’s Bengaluru push testimony to India’s talent: PM Modi

BENGALURU : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the new state-of-the-art campus of Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru is a testimony to the strides made by the country in the aviation sector.

“This (BIETC) solidifies the pledge of ‘Make in India, Made for the World’... this facility will not only give strength to India’s aviation market, but also to the world market, while also strengthening the world’s trust in India’s talent,” Modi said, after inaugurating the campus.

“Today also celebrates the vision that through this facility, one day, India will design the aircraft of the future,” the PM said.

“Today is also a big day for the people of Karnataka. Last year, Asia’s biggest helicopter facility opened here, and now, this global tech campus will add to the state’s aviation potential. This shows how Karnataka is evolving as a big aviation hub,” he said.

Sharing the Indian aviation growth story over the decade, the PM stressed that today, each stakeholder involved in the aviation market is beaming with newfound enthusiasm. From manufacturing to services, all are eyeing new possibilities in the country. In the last one decade, domestic passenger traffic more than doubled, while India emerged as the world’s third largest domestic aviation market, boasting of close to 150 airports at present.