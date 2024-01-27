Sounds of silence: 'Klaa Kitchen' in Bengaluru, a home-style Goan restaurant perfect for birthdays

BENGALURU: At my parents’ home, celebrating birthdays was a consequential celebration. Presents would be bought and wrapped in advance and a big deal would be made about hiding the said stash and trying to convince the ‘person to be commemorated’ that we had bought them nothing.

Looking back, we grew up in a nuclear family and I think my parents created this hoopla so as to give us distinct memories that we would carry into our lives and into the lives of our new families which, I most certainly did! My children would be woken up at the stroke of midnight with a cake and presents with everyone singing the ‘happy-birthday’ ditty in their own key, while the dogs howled along knowing that a piece of cake awaited them too.