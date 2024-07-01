Bengalureans lose Rs 65.19 cr in 5 months to FedEx scam

BENGALURU: The FedEx scam, which started off by luring victims with a simple phone call, has changed its avatar multiple times, becoming increasingly difficult to crack nowadays. According to latest data, Bengalureans lost Rs 65.19 crore to this fraud alone in the first five months of this year, with 521 cases registered till May. This is a whopping 71% jump in just five months as compared to the whole of 2023 when people lost about Rs 30.81 crore.

Of the 521 cases, the highest were recorded in the Whitefield division where people lost over Rs 14.73 crore, compared to Rs 6.47 crore last year.

Cyber police officials told TNIE that fraudsters begin with a deceptive phone call, posing themselves as representatives of FedEx. Over time, they have introduced video calls, where fake officials appear, to enhance the credibility of the scam. They then direct their victims, over the call, to a ‘police officer’, who too is part of the scam.

A senior official said that the scam has evolved significantly with technical sophistication. It now includes a higher use of mule accounts to receive and reroute money, spoofed numbers which display fake caller IDs to appear legitimate, voice modulation to disguise the caller’s voice, and use of payment gateways hosted on servers located outside the country for processing fraudulent transactions.

The official highlighted that this year, the trend escalated to a point where cyber fraudsters coerced a woman lawyer to strip in front of the camera, held her in digital arrest for 36 hours and duped her of Rs 15 lakh. In another case, they manipulated a 70-year-old journali st and digitally arrested him for eight dawys.