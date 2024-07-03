Kirtana Kumar's 'Rhinoceros' adapts absurdist classic to modern Bengaluru, tackles conformity

BENGALURU: Fitting in and conforming to your surroundings to be more amicable instead of being yourself is a decision many face, in school, office or interpersonal relationships. Everyone is looking for some form of acceptance but often in the process of conforming, there is a risk of losing one’s unique identity.

Renowned theatre director Kirtana Kumar is bringing a fresh adaptation of Rhinoceros, a play exploring the dangers of conformity, originally written by the renowned French-Romanian playwright Eugene Ionesco as a satirical commentary on rising fascism in 1930s France. Talking about her inspiration for adapting Rhinoceros, Kumar reveals that it was her teenage students who propelled the project forward.

“They had been reading sections of the text during class and were falling over themselves laughing. They felt connected to the themes through their own experiences with peer pressure, body image, and oppressive herd mentality. So they actually pushed me to stage it,” she shares.

The setting has been reimagined to resonate with the young performers, placing the town square in Bengaluru instead of France. The story unfolds in a small town square, where its inhabitants gradually transform into rhinoceroses. The play follows the protagonist, Berenger, who resists this metamorphosis while his best-friend Jean and others succumb to the allure of conformity.

“Our children are under enormous pressure of conformity today. A parent recently told me that the ‘uniforms’ of thought and appearance we’re seeing, in terms of what children will wear, consume, and so on is strangely like the uniforms worn in, for instance, communist China. Except this uniformity is one born of capitalism! Magnifying what children go through is the need of the hour,” says Kumar, adding that it should be seen as a ‘cautionary tale’.