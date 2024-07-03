Life lessons from the T20 World Cup: A cricket enthusiast's journey

BENGALURU: I have been following cricket for three decades now. I don’t mean tracking the scores and knowing players’ names. I mean the kind where a loss made me cry, while people around me laughed. While reading fairy tales, I’d wish that I joined the Indian team. One of the first memories of my life is of my father watching cricket on our small black and white TV, while listening to the commentary on radio. The saddest moment of my life was when my cricket bat was given away by my family to the kids on the street.

As I grew up and turned into a writer/comedian, cricket was an integral part of my body of work. I performed India’s first cricket-themed standup comedy show, and constantly wrote about cricket – including in this column. A few weeks before this World Cup began, I was on a podcast and spoke about India’s chances. As usual, I was being ‘Harsh’ Bhogle; talking about how we had gone with a ‘safe’ team.

That safe teams don’t win tournaments. Of course, deep within my journalistic façade, I was hiding years of disappointment. The truth is, as non-sportspersons, we don’t appreciate how much of a role luck plays in sport. An injury here, a change in weather there – and we jump into tags like ‘chokers’. But the World Cup taught me a few important life lessons.

Cricketers know what they are doing. They have been playing for decades, and understand their games better than the entire nation, and the National Planning Commission put together. I learnt this first hand, after covering the entire IPL live. Take Rohit Sharma, for example. All through the IPL, he was getting out playing attacking cricket.