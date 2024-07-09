BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s culinary scene offers a diverse range of high tea experiences, blending tradition with modern flair. Rooted in British aristocracy, the ritual of high tea has evolved into a celebrated social gathering across the city’s top restaurants and luxury hotels. Each venue presents a unique menu, showcasing sweet and savoury treats alongside a selection of exquisite beverages, providing diners a leisurely opportunity to indulge and socialise in elegant settings.
The Oberoi, Bengaluru on MG Road, offers a distinctive three-course high tea experience with its ‘High Tea: Summer – Monsoon Edition’ at the al fresco Polo Club bar. Set against lush gardens, patrons can enjoy dishes like chilled red watermelon granita, mango soufflé, and Mysore pak cheesecake. Complemented by unlimited loose leaf teas and single-origin coffees, guests can opt for an added touch of luxury with Champagne or Bellini versions. The hotel’s use of locally sourced ingredients ensures an authentic experience reflecting Bengaluru’s rich culinary heritage.
The Lobby Lounge at Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, offers ‘The Legendary Ritz-Carlton High Tea’, steeped in classic English tradition. Guests can savour an array of exotic teas from around the globe, accompanied by live piano melodies. The menu features delicate cucumber, smoked salmon, and egg mayonnaise sandwiches on freshly baked bread, warm scones with clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd, alongside a selection of pastries, éclairs, macarons, fruit tarts, and premium teas.
Shangri-La Bengaluru’s Lobby Lounge provides an elegant setting with floor-to-ceiling windows and a grand chandelier. Guests can enjoy freshly-squeezed juices alongside locally-inspired chai paired with desi snacks and international bites like mushroom quiche and red velvet Danish. The tea selection includes premium blends such as Earl Grey, Sencha, royal Darjeeling, vanilla Bourbon, white tea, and Moroccan mint.
JW Marriott Bengaluru’s Bengaluru Baking Company invites guests to explore global tea traditions with offerings such as Bombay Irani chai, Kashmiri kahwa, Moroccan mint, Japanese sencha, and Earl Grey. The appeal of chai is paired with savoury specials like podi idli, vada pav, and keema samosa, providing a delightful culinary journey.
Located within Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel, Chime offers refined indulgence with a variety of savoury and sweet delicacies. Patrons can enjoy sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and delectable treats, making it an ideal setting for unwinding after a busy day.
Cinnamon at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel captivates with its inviting ambience, where the aroma of freshly baked bread and sweet delicacies permeates the air. The menu includes designer cakes, homemade gelato waffles, hand-rolled chocolates, and pastries. The Mandya mutton puff stands out as a nostalgic tribute to the city’s traditional bakeries.
The Leela Bhartiya City blends classical European high tea with innovative South Indian flavours, offering a unique fusion that caters to diverse palates. The menu includes both traditional and inventive dishes, promising a delightful twist on the traditional high tea experience.
Standalone cafes in Bengaluru have also embraced the high tea trend. Venues like SodaBottleOpenerWala’s in-house bakery craft breads and desserts from scratch, offering delights like vada pav, sweet bun maska, mawa cake, and cookies paired with chai.
At 2Moons, 1 MG Mall, patrons can enjoy delicately sliced sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and pastries. Highlights include cheese and chicken samosa, chicken tempura, mutton rogan josh sliders, lamingtons, and mango and saffron mousse, complemented by a selection of fine teas.
Monkey Bar offers a delightful experience with teas and coffees, including chorizo poppers, hummus and chips, corn ribs, jackfruit cutlet, and sandwiches. The tea selection includes Anandini Himalaya tea and classic green tea, while coffee enthusiasts can indulge in cafe Cubano and espresso tonic, making it an ideal spot for a relaxed afternoon.