BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s culinary scene offers a diverse range of high tea experiences, blending tradition with modern flair. Rooted in British aristocracy, the ritual of high tea has evolved into a celebrated social gathering across the city’s top restaurants and luxury hotels. Each venue presents a unique menu, showcasing sweet and savoury treats alongside a selection of exquisite beverages, providing diners a leisurely opportunity to indulge and socialise in elegant settings.

The Oberoi, Bengaluru on MG Road, offers a distinctive three-course high tea experience with its ‘High Tea: Summer – Monsoon Edition’ at the al fresco Polo Club bar. Set against lush gardens, patrons can enjoy dishes like chilled red watermelon granita, mango soufflé, and Mysore pak cheesecake. Complemented by unlimited loose leaf teas and single-origin coffees, guests can opt for an added touch of luxury with Champagne or Bellini versions. The hotel’s use of locally sourced ingredients ensures an authentic experience reflecting Bengaluru’s rich culinary heritage.

The Lobby Lounge at Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, offers ‘The Legendary Ritz-Carlton High Tea’, steeped in classic English tradition. Guests can savour an array of exotic teas from around the globe, accompanied by live piano melodies. The menu features delicate cucumber, smoked salmon, and egg mayonnaise sandwiches on freshly baked bread, warm scones with clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd, alongside a selection of pastries, éclairs, macarons, fruit tarts, and premium teas.

Shangri-La Bengaluru’s Lobby Lounge provides an elegant setting with floor-to-ceiling windows and a grand chandelier. Guests can enjoy freshly-squeezed juices alongside locally-inspired chai paired with desi snacks and international bites like mushroom quiche and red velvet Danish. The tea selection includes premium blends such as Earl Grey, Sencha, royal Darjeeling, vanilla Bourbon, white tea, and Moroccan mint.