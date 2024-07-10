Can’t invoke KCOCA on two Bitcon accused: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the permission granted by CID to SIT to invoke Section 3 of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000, (KCOCA) against hacker Shreekrishna Ramesh aka Sreeki and Robin Khandelwal in connection with the Bitcoin scam.

The court noted that the KCOCA provision was invoked without the authority of law since as of July 17, 2017, the date of commission of the offence. No chargesheet was filed in two cases and cognisance had not been taken within 10 years of the date of commission of the offence.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Sreeki and Naresh Kumar Khandelwal on behalf of his son Robin, challenging the permission dated May 20, 2024, granted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, CID.