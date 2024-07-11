Mirzapur 3: Robin's death sparks outrage among fans

BENGALURU: Robin dies in Mirzapur 3. The idea was not to give out the spoiler but Priyanshu Painyuli, who plays the character, assures that it’s alright to speak about it because there is already a buzz around it and ‘people have started expressing their disappointment about killing such an interesting character’.

What Painyuli is trying to say is that the news of Robin’s death is just a tease for his audience to find out how it happens – which he believes is more interesting than the news itself. “It is quite gruesome. The team has received many comments saying that ‘this is not the way to kill a special, beloved character’. I remember telling my director long ago when he told me about Robin’s death, that this is one of the most shocking parts of the season,” says Painyuli.

Following the success of Seaon 1, Robin was introduced in Season 2. But Painyuli initially didn’t realise the expectations that would come with the role. “I did not realise this when I was shooting for it or during the building of this character. Obviously, there was a certain amount of nervousness because I was entering a world that was already built by these beautiful performers. I love watching Ali [Fazal] and when I was entering Season 2, my aim was to make the character stand out,” recalls the actor

For Painyuli, the way Robin shifts his image was the most interesting aspect of the role. “In the beginning, he is a nice guy but then there is a mystery that shrouds him. We don’t know if he is actually a good or bad guy doing nice things for his love.