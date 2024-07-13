To tackle dengue, Lokayukta inspects waste disposal land in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Following the alarming rise in dengue cases in Karnataka in general and Bengaluru in particular, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil along with Upa Lokayuktas Justices KN Phaneendra and B Veerappa examined Kammagondanahalli and Abbigere and Kereguddadahalli lake to check blackspots and proper disposal of waste.

The inspection was mainly to tackle the problem of waste disposal in these areas following complaints from the public. After inspection at Kereguddadahalli lake, the Lokayukta said, “Funds were released to clean the lake three months ago, but people are seen disposing of wastes into it.” He directed officials to get the work done within a week.

He also told the officials to prepare weekly reports on the status of cleanliness. Addressing the media after the inspection, Justice Patil said it is noticed that the waste disposal was not done appropriately, which could lead to viral infections like dengue. He warned of stringent action against officials if the problems are not fixed at the earliest.

Justice Phaneendra said waste should not be dumped on railway tracks, which could lead to water stagnation. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should involve NSS and NCC volunteers from various schools and colleges in keeping the city clean, he suggested.

Several other issues were discussed during the inspection, which included effective supervision of projects, resolving problems at the ground level and imposition of fines.