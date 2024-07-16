Steps being taken to solve solid waste issues in Bengaluru city: BBMP officials

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator SR Umashankar said they are giving priority to comprehensive waste management for which several projects are being undertaken.

At a two-day workshop on ‘Climate Action’ in collaboration with BBMP C40 cities at Vikasa Soudha, he said, ”To eliminate the problem of solid waste in the city, many initiatives have been adopted and work is being done to implement them all.” He also said the state government has identified 50 to 100 acres of government land for integrated waste management. The process of handing over the land to the corporation is underway.

Mandatory segregation of wet and dry waste should be done in the city, he said and added that a waste-to-energy plant is being set up in the city and it will be put into operation soon.

“To prevent environmental pollution in the city, we have to initiate and implement many plans. Greater priority will be given to greening across the city,” he added.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the global temperature is fluctuating a lot, which will greatly affect pollution levels. “We all have to work together to control pollution,” he said. “We need to fix the disposal of building debris in the city. Dumping of building debris everywhere causes air pollution. Suitable measures should be taken for this.”