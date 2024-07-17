An actor’s dilemma

BENGALURU: It’s on the wishlist of many to watch veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah perform live on stage. But how often might you get a chance to see two ‘dead actors’ debating on who should get to see him first? Spoiler alert but not really!

The philosophical-comedy drama Waiting for Naseer is exactly about this but much more. The two actors – a veteran and a novice – are waiting at the Prithvi Theatre cafe to catch a show of Shah’s new play but the situation gets weirder because only one of them is entitled to a ticket despite being ‘dead’.

The play is written by Mumbai-based playwright Sapan Saran, who works with theatre veteran Sunil Shanbag closely. Srinivas Beesetty, director of the play, got to know from Saran that Shah knows about the story and ‘has mostly read it too’. “I read the script about a year ago, and since then, I’ve been wanting to work on it, because it’s very loosely inspired from the famous play, Waiting for Godot by [Irish playwright] Samuel Beckett,” says Beesetty.

It does not go much into the depth of existentialism as in Beckett’s work but it explores the wait in an actor’s life. “It is about the wait for that moment an actor goes on stage and emotes. It tries to show that no one can wait the way an actor can wait which could be either for the right role or ahead of a performance,” says Beesetty.