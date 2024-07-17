Weaving the spirit of india

BENGALURU: At the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, set to begin on July 26, two-time Olympic medallist badminton champion PV Sindhu will be the woman flag bearer for India accompanied by Bengaluru athletes Rohan Bopanna, Ashwini Ponnappa, and Lakshaya Sen, during the opening ceremony. She will be wearing creations by celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani, featuring ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade.

These designs marry craftsmanship with brand Tasva’s ‘India Modern’ ethos. CE speaks to the designer, who has a flagship store in Bengaluru, about what went behind creating the Ceremonial Dresses for Team India athletes and more.

Tell us about your experience working for Ceremonial Dress for Team India.

Designing the Ceremonial Dress for Team India has been immensely rewarding. It is a great honour and responsibility to present our champions on the global stage. It was also an opportunity to showcase India modern to the world.

Collaborating closely with the Indian Olympic Association and understanding the specific needs of the athletes allowed us to create garments that embody national pride and tradition while offering exceptional functionality and comfort. We retained the key traditional elements of the kurta bundi set and the saree and gave it a modern twist to make it more convenient.

Seeing our athletes dressed in our designs fills me with immense pride. As our athletes sail past the Seine river during the opening ceremony, they will carry a piece of India with them, making a bold statement in the fashion capital of the world.