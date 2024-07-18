A shot in the arm

BENGALURU: Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty’s maiden speech at Rajya Sabha, where she called for a government-supported vaccination program to combat cervical cancer, has thrown light on the critical need for cervical cancer prevention in India. Her speech has also raised curiosity among the general public on what cervical cancer is, why we should be concerned, and how vaccination helps combat the challenge.

Cervical cancer is the cancer of the cervix, the part that connects the vagina and uterus. According to a recent cancer survey, it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Every year approximately 6,00,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 60-70 per cent succumbing to the disease.

Stigma surrounding cervical cancer

Although cervical cancer is prevalent and is curable if detected at early stages, lack of awareness about cervical cancer, social stigma, and misinformation often prevent women from seeking timely medical advice. Most often, the early symptoms, including postcoital bleeding, irregular periods, bleeding between periods, abnormal discharge, post-menopausal bleeding, and in advanced cases lower back pain, limb swelling, bladder and bowel-related symptoms, breathing difficulties either go unnoticed or disregarded as something of no serious concern. This ignorance contributes to late diagnoses and curability affecting the chances of survival.

Cervical cancer is mostly caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Not all who have the infection will develop cancer, but here are a few risk factors that have been identified and established as high-risk for developing cervical cancer. These include indulging in sexual activity from a very young age, having multiple sexual partners or a partner with other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), immunocompromised state, smoking, and long-term use of oral contraceptives.