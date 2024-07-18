A shot in the arm
BENGALURU: Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty’s maiden speech at Rajya Sabha, where she called for a government-supported vaccination program to combat cervical cancer, has thrown light on the critical need for cervical cancer prevention in India. Her speech has also raised curiosity among the general public on what cervical cancer is, why we should be concerned, and how vaccination helps combat the challenge.
Cervical cancer is the cancer of the cervix, the part that connects the vagina and uterus. According to a recent cancer survey, it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Every year approximately 6,00,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, with 60-70 per cent succumbing to the disease.
Stigma surrounding cervical cancer
Although cervical cancer is prevalent and is curable if detected at early stages, lack of awareness about cervical cancer, social stigma, and misinformation often prevent women from seeking timely medical advice. Most often, the early symptoms, including postcoital bleeding, irregular periods, bleeding between periods, abnormal discharge, post-menopausal bleeding, and in advanced cases lower back pain, limb swelling, bladder and bowel-related symptoms, breathing difficulties either go unnoticed or disregarded as something of no serious concern. This ignorance contributes to late diagnoses and curability affecting the chances of survival.
Cervical cancer is mostly caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Not all who have the infection will develop cancer, but here are a few risk factors that have been identified and established as high-risk for developing cervical cancer. These include indulging in sexual activity from a very young age, having multiple sexual partners or a partner with other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), immunocompromised state, smoking, and long-term use of oral contraceptives.
Also, HPV infection not only causes cervical cancer but also penile cancer in men, and oropharyngeal and anogenital cancers in both men and women. Hence, HPV vaccination can prevent many other cancers caused by the HPV virus.
Cervical cancer is largely preventable with the HPV vaccination and routine screening with pap smears and HPV DNA testing and it is curable if detected early. Murty’s plea for a government-backed vaccination campaign aligns with what specialists have long recommended. It is highly advised that girls and boys between the ages of nine and 14 receive the vaccine, as it is most effective when given ideally before one is sexually active. It can also be extended to men and women between the ages of 26-45 years. By targeting HPV, the vaccine dramatically lowers the chance of developing cervical cancer.
Why is vaccination the need of the hour?
Western countries have been practising cervical cancer vaccination drive for over two decades now, which has been significantly successful in combating the cancer burden. This highlights its potential benefits in India as well. A government-supported vaccination program enabling reduced vaccine cost will make it accessible to a broader demographic thereby, saving countless lives.
Now is the time we prioritise cervical health, break the societal stigma, educate the public, and implement effective vaccination programs to safeguard the future of our girls, boys, men, and women. Prevention is indeed better than cure, and it is our moral obligation to take proactive measures with initiatives that help reduce cervical cancer incidence and save countless lives.
(The writer is an associate consultant - gynecologic oncology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru)