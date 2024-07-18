Beyond the boundary

However, Bopaiah, emphasises that comparing cricket to other sports is unfair, given that there are significant underlying issues, including disparities in support systems that need to be tackled. “Cricket has built a robust system over the years since winning the World Cup in 1983, with the IPL, broadcasting, and sponsorships contributing to its growth. Comparing this to other sports where governance and systems are not as developed is unfair,” she explains. “Raising funds and managing sponsors requires credibility and transparency. Many federations struggle with governance issues, which deter corporate sponsorship. Effective governance involves not just a vision but also execution, transparency, and putting athletes at the centre of development plans.”

An open secret

Former Olympic swimmer-turned-coach Nisha Millet concurs. “The federations are still run by people who don’t prioritise athletes’ interests or have no clue about the sport they are supposed to be administering. The extensive corruption and lack of support are an open secret. I always advise brands to contact athletes directly rather than going through federations, as money intended for athletes often gets diverted,” she says.

“Meanwhile, athletes often don’t continue into their late teens or early 20s because there’s no funding or international exposure. Most drop out at 14-16, especially girls. Boys have a few job opportunities, but the overall support is lacking. There’s a long way to go in terms of support for Olympic sports. While there are improvements, most efforts come from parents and coaches at the grassroots level. It has definitely improved in recent years, there’s more exposure due to social media compared to the days I used to compete.”

Silva Storai, director of Embassy International Riding School, which has become a hub for Indian equestrian hopefuls of international competitions, points out that funding is not the problem in recent years, but rather administration is a bottleneck. “In India, there is a significant disparity because cricket is one of the very few sports that has been developed professionally, largely due to the substantial money it attracts. This influx of money has raised the professionalism of cricket’s administration, coaching, and other necessary aspects. In contrast, other sports are still managed by federations often run by politicians or famous personalities rather than focusing on athletes.”

Sponsorships from private sectors and the government, she says, will only come with increased transparency and clear policies. “Currently, the lack of clarity and frequent changes, hinder growth. There is immense interest, talent, and potential for sports other than cricket, like equestrian sports in India. With the right structure, transparent systems, and clear policies, government and private support will follow,” she says.