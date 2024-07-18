Beyond the boundary

BENGALURU: The euphoric celebrations that erupted after Team India’s recent T20 World Cup victory, especially after finishing as runners-up in both the ODI and Test World Cups, showcased the nation’s profound passion for cricket. This all-consuming passion, however, often leaves little room for other sports.
Many athletes point out in the wake of the World Cup celebrations that while cricketers are already well-compensated and receive extensive recognition, athletes from other sports – badminton, wrestling, and athletics to name a few – often struggle for acknowledgement and support, despite achieving feats that can equal or even surpass a World Cup victory.
“Let’s take badminton as an example, specifically the Thomas Cup, which is essentially its World Cup. India had never been able to field a team capable of beating the Indonesians or Chinese, who have dominated for years. Yet, when we won the Thomas Cup in 2022, it didn’t receive the recognition it deserved, possibly because people didn’t understand its significance compared to a cricket World Cup,” says Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation, a non-profit that supports talented athletes across various sports disciplines.
Vidya Pillai, India’s first woman snooker world champion, knows the bittersweet taste of victory without recognition. “There is no greater joy than hearing the national anthem on the podium. It’s a moment of pride not just for us, but for our countrymen worldwide,” she says. “Forget cricket; compared to athletes in Olympic sports, we feel like second-class citizens. After I won the World Championship, despite making history as the first Indian woman to win a snooker world gold medal, there was no acknowledgement.”
However, Bopaiah, emphasises that comparing cricket to other sports is unfair, given that there are significant underlying issues, including disparities in support systems that need to be tackled. “Cricket has built a robust system over the years since winning the World Cup in 1983, with the IPL, broadcasting, and sponsorships contributing to its growth. Comparing this to other sports where governance and systems are not as developed is unfair,” she explains. “Raising funds and managing sponsors requires credibility and transparency. Many federations struggle with governance issues, which deter corporate sponsorship. Effective governance involves not just a vision but also execution, transparency, and putting athletes at the centre of development plans.”
An open secret
Former Olympic swimmer-turned-coach Nisha Millet concurs. “The federations are still run by people who don’t prioritise athletes’ interests or have no clue about the sport they are supposed to be administering. The extensive corruption and lack of support are an open secret. I always advise brands to contact athletes directly rather than going through federations, as money intended for athletes often gets diverted,” she says.
“Meanwhile, athletes often don’t continue into their late teens or early 20s because there’s no funding or international exposure. Most drop out at 14-16, especially girls. Boys have a few job opportunities, but the overall support is lacking. There’s a long way to go in terms of support for Olympic sports. While there are improvements, most efforts come from parents and coaches at the grassroots level. It has definitely improved in recent years, there’s more exposure due to social media compared to the days I used to compete.”
Silva Storai, director of Embassy International Riding School, which has become a hub for Indian equestrian hopefuls of international competitions, points out that funding is not the problem in recent years, but rather administration is a bottleneck. “In India, there is a significant disparity because cricket is one of the very few sports that has been developed professionally, largely due to the substantial money it attracts. This influx of money has raised the professionalism of cricket’s administration, coaching, and other necessary aspects. In contrast, other sports are still managed by federations often run by politicians or famous personalities rather than focusing on athletes.”
Sponsorships from private sectors and the government, she says, will only come with increased transparency and clear policies. “Currently, the lack of clarity and frequent changes, hinder growth. There is immense interest, talent, and potential for sports other than cricket, like equestrian sports in India. With the right structure, transparent systems, and clear policies, government and private support will follow,” she says.