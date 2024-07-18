Ekam: Reflections from the sea

BENGALURU: Entertainment has never been more abundant than it is today. Among the myriad media choices available, films and TV shows are the most prevalent. Yet, paradoxically, the sheer volume of content has led to more formulaic ideas and less experimentation. 'Ekam', a recently released Kannada anthology web series, almost five years in the making, is swimming against the tide with gusto.

“This series is quite unique in Kannada. The stories are grounded in reality and may not have wide commercial appeal. It’s definitely not for everybody; if you’re purely looking for entertainment, it’s not for you. But if you want something thought-provoking and relevant across different time periods, this series is for you. There is an audience for works like these, but unfortunately, most don’t even recognise this audience exists,” says actor Shine Shetty, who is part of the ensemble cast that includes Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty, and Prakash Thumminad.

Created by Sandeep PS and Sumanth Bhat and backed by actor Rakshit Shetty’s production house, Paramvah Studios, the series premiered last weekend on its platform after being rejected by major OTT platforms. The series features seven anthology stories, all set in the coastal regions of Karnataka, exploring themes of joy, sorrow, identity crises, and the shared human experience. The stories incorporate elements of local folklore and mythological themes, with bhootaradhane (spirit worship) being one of the key motifs.

For Shine Shetty, the collaborative nature of the project was the most attractive aspect. “Having so many different creative people come together to tell these wonderful stories about the region where I am from was exciting. The particular story I am part of speaks about the women of my land,” Shetty explains.