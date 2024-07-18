Techie kills self by jumping in front of train after being locked out of house by loan recovery agents

The family has now gone to immerse his ashes in the Ganges. Speaking from Gaya, Rajan said, “After I heard about the house being locked, I rushed from Bihar by a 3 am flight to reach Bengaluru and pay Rs 3.24 lakh, the instalment amount due for the last 1.5 years. I had paid the amount and collected their house key from the bank on Monday. Just as I was about to leave the bank, I got a WhatsApp message from the police with a picture of his body asking me to identify him.”

He added, “I finally got the key to the house from the bank but the owner was dead.”

Sharing details of what led Sharma’s death after interacting with the neighbours, Rajan said, “Armed with a court order, an advocate, three bank representatives including a loan recovery agent and a constable reached the house at 12.30 pm on Monday when he was alone. His wife was at school and his 16-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were at school. They ordered him to open the door and threw him out. He was not even allowed to take his wallet or Aadhaar card or anything else. Barring a phone on his hand, he had nothing.”

A neighbour (requesting anonymity) told TNIE, “I could hear him telling the people that his children and wife will be on the streets if they do this and to give him time till Monday to pay the dues. He was telling them he would end his life if he was humiliated like this. They were ordering him to pay up the entire home loan amount of Rs 17.58 lakh (which had a loan agreement till 2033) and not just the pending instalments if he wanted the house.”

After his pleas went unheard and his house was sealed with a bank notice outside it, he went to his wife’s school and told her there was an emergency at home. “Even as my sister went to meet the principal to take permission, a very upset Sharma walked to the railway tracks near Anekal, 1.5 km away, and fell in front of an arriving train,” Rajan said.

His wife reached home and saw the notice and then understood the issue. “My sister called me up immediately and I spoke to the bank number pasted outside the door and assured them I would make the payment by Monday. She also went to the police station and an FIR had been registered that her husband was missing," Rajan added. However, police refused to book an FIR after he died despite my repeated pleas, he alleged. "I was only allowed to file a complaint and no acknowledgement has been given for the same."

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)