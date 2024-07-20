Exploring India’s traditional alcoholic beverages: A cultural journey

BENGALURU: India is a land of vibrant culture and diverse landscapes and boasts a rich tapestry of culinary traditions. One fascinating aspect of this is the array of indigenous alcoholic beverages, that are more than just alcoholic concoctions. They showcase the ingenuity and resourcefulness of local communities, utilising indigenous ingredients to create unique and flavourful drinks, which offer a glimpse into the cultural soul of India.
The colourful land of Punjab offers the robust Desi Daru, a homemade whiskey crafted with local ingredients. Known for its robust and strong flavours, it makes for a popular choice in rural areas. The unique Lassi Beer, on the other hand, is a creamy and tangy yoghurt-based beer.
In Goa, the potent Feni, distilled from cashew apples or coconut palm sap, packs a punch and is often enjoyed straight or in cocktails. The lighter Urrack, a traditional Goan spirit, is a refreshing summer drink with a milder taste and lower alcohol content.
Moving South, Arrack, a distilled alcoholic drink, made from coconut or palm sap, has a strong, slightly sweet taste and Arak, the anise-flavoured spirit, commonly consumed in the Middle East, has a distinct liquorice taste and is usually diluted with water before drinking. Kerala boasts of both Toddy and Kallu, naturally fermented palm wines offering sweet and slightly sour flavours – enjoyed fresh and locally tapped.
In central India, Mahua and Chhapak, traditional liquors made from Mahua flowers with unique sweet and earthy notes are cherished drinks among the local communities and deeply rooted in the cultural practices of the region. Uttarakhand offers the smoky Gudka, a homemade whiskey with a rich smoky flavour; the robust Rara is perfect for chilly evenings.
Assam celebrates Lugdi, a mild rice beer with a slightly sour taste brewed using fermented rice. The stronger Sulai is another rice beer variety often consumed during local festivities. Himachal Pradesh has its own version of Rara and the refreshing apple cider, called Shakti, made from Himalayan apples is a must-have for tourists.
Uttar Pradesh features strong and flavorful country liquor with a rustic taste -- Hariya and Tharra. They are known for their intense flavour, high alcohol content with deep roots in the region’s culture.
Rajasthan adds a touch of luxury with Kesar Kasturi, a saffron-flavoured liqueur, with a rich aromatic profile and the light and crisp Rajasthani Chhaang, a barley beer which has a light and crisp flavour.
So, the next time you raise a glass, consider exploring the diverse and fascinating world of India’s traditional alcoholic beverages. You might discover a new favourite, and gain a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of Indian culture.