Exploring India’s traditional alcoholic beverages: A cultural journey

BENGALURU: India is a land of vibrant culture and diverse landscapes and boasts a rich tapestry of culinary traditions. One fascinating aspect of this is the array of indigenous alcoholic beverages, that are more than just alcoholic concoctions. They showcase the ingenuity and resourcefulness of local communities, utilising indigenous ingredients to create unique and flavourful drinks, which offer a glimpse into the cultural soul of India.

The colourful land of Punjab offers the robust Desi Daru, a homemade whiskey crafted with local ingredients. Known for its robust and strong flavours, it makes for a popular choice in rural areas. The unique Lassi Beer, on the other hand, is a creamy and tangy yoghurt-based beer.

In Goa, the potent Feni, distilled from cashew apples or coconut palm sap, packs a punch and is often enjoyed straight or in cocktails. The lighter Urrack, a traditional Goan spirit, is a refreshing summer drink with a milder taste and lower alcohol content.

Moving South, Arrack, a distilled alcoholic drink, made from coconut or palm sap, has a strong, slightly sweet taste and Arak, the anise-flavoured spirit, commonly consumed in the Middle East, has a distinct liquorice taste and is usually diluted with water before drinking. Kerala boasts of both Toddy and Kallu, naturally fermented palm wines offering sweet and slightly sour flavours – enjoyed fresh and locally tapped.