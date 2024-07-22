Bengaluru Suffocates as clean air funds lie under-utilised

BENGALURU: Despite demands and suggestions from stakeholders to improve the air quality in the state, a recently released report shows that Karnataka is one of the worst-performing states in the country when it comes to utilising funds for cleaner air.

Under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) and 15th Finance Commission funding during 2019-24, of the 23 states, Karnataka, Punjab, and New Delhi as well as a few others have used less than 40% of the funds. This was also the case for the city of Bengaluru that was named the worst city for under-utilising the funds (NCAP) and the third worst under the Finance Commission grants, out of 25 cities in the country.

Under the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), NCAP -- formed in 2019 -- is the first time-bound, target-oriented clean air program with a performance-linked funding strategy for cities.

“The centre has carried out this rapid review to understand the gaps and further needs for a more robust and expanded program. This assessment finds that in the next phase, it is necessary to shift the focus towards the implementation of priority action in key sectors of pollution at a scale, and link the performance-linked funding with targeted milestones. The metrics of performance assessment should change accordingly. Only this can make a difference to air quality,” stated the report released this week.