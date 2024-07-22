Bengaluru Suffocates as clean air funds lie under-utilised

BENGALURU: Despite demands and suggestions from stakeholders to improve the air quality in the state, a recently released report shows that Karnataka is one of the worst-performing states in the country when it comes to utilising funds for cleaner air.
Under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) and 15th Finance Commission funding during 2019-24, of the 23 states, Karnataka, Punjab, and New Delhi as well as a few others have used less than 40% of the funds. This was also the case for the city of Bengaluru that was named the worst city for under-utilising the funds (NCAP) and the third worst under the Finance Commission grants, out of 25 cities in the country.
Under the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), NCAP -- formed in 2019 -- is the first time-bound, target-oriented clean air program with a performance-linked funding strategy for cities.
“The centre has carried out this rapid review to understand the gaps and further needs for a more robust and expanded program. This assessment finds that in the next phase, it is necessary to shift the focus towards the implementation of priority action in key sectors of pollution at a scale, and link the performance-linked funding with targeted milestones. The metrics of performance assessment should change accordingly. Only this can make a difference to air quality,” stated the report released this week.
According to the study, Rs 62.42 crore was released for Karnataka out of which only Rs 19.59 crore (31.38%) was utilised between 2019-2024. Under the Finance Commission, Rs 535.1 crore was released, and only Rs 68.37 crore was used to support the clean air program, a mere 12.78% between the years 2020 and 2024.
Bengaluru has the highest amount of emission from transport exhaust at 64% followed by diesel generator (DG) sets at 11%, open source and municipal solid waste (MSW) burning 10% and road dust 7%. The 128-page report stated that during winters, the city has the highest emissions of 37% from transportation and DG and 24% from dust (road, soil, construction). The report highlighted that cities have spent very little funds on controlling combustion sources which leads to more pollution.
“Even though the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicators for transport encompass on-road emissions management, phasing out of old vehicles, electrification, public transport improvement, non-motorised transport and parking policy, these indicators are not well defined for implementation at the state level,” noted the report and recommended immediate action at the state level.