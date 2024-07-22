Doctors warn against ‘baby powders’ containing talc

BENGALURU: With the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research department categorising talc as “probably carcinogenic” for humans, experts have emphasised that children, especially those under five years of age, should not be exposed to talc to minimise inhalation risks.

Talcum powder, which contains talc as a primary ingredient, is often used on infants and young children for its absorbent and soothing properties. Talc, however, contains asbestos – a known carcinogen conclusively linked to an increased risk of lung cancer when inhaled.

Some notable evidence links talc to ovarian cancer in women who have used talcum powder in the genital area. Additionally, studies in animals have shown that talc can induce tumours in experimental settings. However, unlike in adults, where concerns primarily revolve around ovarian cancer risk, experts highlight and mention that the main focus of research on children has been on the potential inhalation of talc particles, which could lead to respiratory issues.