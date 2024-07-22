Doctors warn against ‘baby powders’ containing talc

BENGALURU: With the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research department categorising talc as “probably carcinogenic” for humans, experts have emphasised that children, especially those under five years of age, should not be exposed to talc to minimise inhalation risks.
Talcum powder, which contains talc as a primary ingredient, is often used on infants and young children for its absorbent and soothing properties. Talc, however, contains asbestos – a known carcinogen conclusively linked to an increased risk of lung cancer when inhaled.
Some notable evidence links talc to ovarian cancer in women who have used talcum powder in the genital area. Additionally, studies in animals have shown that talc can induce tumours in experimental settings. However, unlike in adults, where concerns primarily revolve around ovarian cancer risk, experts highlight and mention that the main focus of research on children has been on the potential inhalation of talc particles, which could lead to respiratory issues.
Experts advise that parents should either use alternatives or ‘not use anything’ on children to minimise potential health concerns.
Dr Niti Raizada, Senior Director - Medical Oncology and Hemato-Oncology at Fortis Hospital, highlighted that talc has been identified as potentially harmful, based on evidence suggesting a possible link between talc use, particularly in genital areas, and ovarian cancer.
“Talc particles can migrate through the reproductive system and potentially cause inflammation, which might contribute to cancerous changes over time,” she explained, highlighting that while the exact mechanisms are still being studied, it is advised to minimise exposure to talc-containing products, especially in sensitive areas, as a precautionary measure.
However, Dr Srinivas BJ, Consultant Medical Oncologist at HCG Cancer Centre, highlighted the need for increased awareness and research.
“The classification of talc as ‘probably’ cancer-causing underscores the importance of further research and public awareness to ensure patient safety and informed choices regarding talc-containing products,” Dr Srinivas said and added that is essential for both healthcare providers and the public to stay informed and consider all evidence when making health-related decisions, as it does not confirm a direct causative link.