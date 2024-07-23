Bengaluru's KR Puram railway station gasps for public facilities

BENGALURU: With the Metro station opening last year, the Krishnarajapuram railway station has emerged as a crucial station for passengers to alight midway and reach their homes. But the station lacks many basic amenities, making it a miserable experience for passengers. The Railways stresses that improvements are in the offing.

The station has four platforms and an average of 20,000 passengers and the general public make use of the station on a daily basis.

Passengers using the station are quite upset over the situation here. Among them is Pranav Balakrishnan, an electronics engineer at a private firm, who travels to Chennai once a month.

He told TNIE, “The chaos begins right at the entrance to the station on the Old Madras Road. The entry is like a hole in a fence as the area is completely taken over by autos. One needs to somehow enter the station. Buses are unable to stop here and go a bit farther. Public dash across the road from the KR Pura Metro station to the railway station with the Foot Over Bridge getting built.”

When one enters the station, PF 4 is not connected to 2 and 3 by escalators. “Those with heavy luggage or senior citizens really struggle to change platforms,” he said. The platforms by themselves are narrow.