Kickstarting beauty, health with tech and therapy

Repetition is key; we have to do the same drills repeatedly to get better,” Srivastava explains. For beginners, he advises not to push too hard and to have a spotter when practising upside down. Kamakshi Ganesh, an architect and a student in one of these classes, shares, “It’s exciting because it’s different from any regular workout. The progression from thinking it’s an impossible task to doing it for even a microsecond before you fall is a little addictive, and you want to feel it more, so you keep practising.”

Focus on recovery

Along with strength training, like the one Srivastava teaches his students, there is also an increasing emphasis on recovery with alternative therapies like cryotherapy, ice baths, and red light therapy (RLT). Dr Garima Gaur, a wellness and bio-hacking consultant at Wellness Co, an integrative wellness clinic, explains, “RLT involves exposing the skin to low levels of red or near-infrared light, promoting muscle recovery, reducing inflammation, and increasing circulation,” Compared to traditional fitness routines, she says that the therapy accelerates muscle repair and reduces soreness.

“RLT is versatile and can be integrated into various workouts like strength training, body callisthenics, Pilates, and yoga,” she adds. “There has been a notable rise in the popularity of alternative recovery therapies, like RLT and whole body cryotherapy, driven by growing awareness of their benefits, increased research backing their efficacy, and the pursuit of holistic and non-invasive treatment options by fitness enthusiasts.”

Sheena Hinduja, founder of BlackBx, a fitness studio on Kasturba Road well known for its dark room fitness sessions, agrees on the rising awareness in the alternative recovery therapies. “Recovery is crucial, especially for those working out six to seven days a week. We are also planning to start red-light therapy sessions,” shares Hinduja, adding that she personally experienced the benefits of an ice bath. “Ice baths give the body a shock, which is great for muscle recovery. We also collaborated with a company working in innovative technology in fitness space and got massage guns for clients to use post-session to release muscle tension,” she adds.

Embracing technology

As is with any space in the current times, Hinduja feels that ‘technology is the next big thing in the fitness space.’ Pooja Sharma, a fitness influencer, points out that these emerging trends reflect how people are looking at fitness as not just working out but more holistically. “One of the interesting things is how we are using technology to improve overall fitness. It is not just limited to some set of workouts. It is holistic fitness that we are focusing on these days, like virtual reality is a cool technology to keep one engaged while doing workouts. Similarly, biohacking provides optimised solutions for individual performance. I saw a mattress recently where you can actually control the temperature. At night, it becomes cold, and while waking up, it becomes warmer,” says Sharma.