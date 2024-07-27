Bengaluru Health Minister calls for vigilance amid dengue surge

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao instructed officials to closely monitor the health of those who have contracted dengue fever for 14 days. He said the number of dengue cases may witness a declining trend in the next month.

Dinesh was speaking to reporters after visiting dengue hotspots and taking part in a campaign to destroy aedes mosquito breeding sites in Singenahalli in Yelahanka on Friday. “The health department is continuing its efforts to control the spread of dengue.

In a few districts, the cases have come down, while Bengaluru has more than 50 per cent of the cases recorded in the state. Hence, I have instructed BBMP and health officials to focus more on containing dengue in the capital city.

Officers of the rank of deputy directors will be sent to dengue hotspots in 10 districts and they will visit these places on Monday and Tuesday to inspect whether the measures to control dengue have been implemented effectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to the people to avoid going to Kerala, unless it is an emergency, in the wake of Nipah cases there. “Officials have been instructed to increase the vigil in areas that share a border with Kerala,” he added.