Exhibition honours Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar's legacy in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The last ruler of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar inherited a prosperous kingdom in 1940. Although his seven-year reign was brief compared to his predecessor Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s four decades, it was far from uneventful.

While Krishnaraja Wadiyar modernised and transformed the kingdom into an industrial and cultural powerhouse, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, often referred to as the Philosopher King, focussed on preserving heritage while fostering progress.

Ascending the throne amidst the global conflict of World War II, he continued his predecessor’s efforts, navigating a tumultuous era while upholding the kingdom’s legacy. An ongoing exhibition of rare photos, documents, and other interactive elements at the Indian Institute of World Culture (IIWC), Basavanagudi is offering a rare glimpse into the often-forgotten monarch who played a key role in shaping Bengaluru’s present.

HH Jayachamaraja: A Life of Purpose and Passion opened earlier this month with a concert at Chowdiah Memorial Hall featuring Wadiyar’s compositions, and will be open until July 29 at the IIWC’s Wadia Hall.

“The inspiration for this exhibition stems from my long-standing commitment to chronicling our history, particularly that of Bengaluru and Mysuru,” says Maya Chandra, co-founder of Maya Films and co-curator of the exhibition. “Despite his significant impact on the development of Bengaluru, there is very little documentation about Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar.