Police arrest woman for cheating 16 tenants of their money after becoming defaulter

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman was arrested by Chandra Layout police for cheating 16 of her tenants. The woman owns a residential apartment complex with 16 flats. She has leased out all the flats and earns close to Rs 1 crore.

The accused, Sudha, who owns a five-storeyed apartment complex in Gangondanahalli, had taken a loan on the property and turned defaulter. Bank officials visited the apartment on July 11 to seize the property. They also asked the tenants to vacate their houses.

When tenants demanded their money back from Sudha, she allegedly started giving reasons and sought time to return their lease amount. Sudha is also accused of threatening the tenants for forcing her to return their money. Further investigations are on.