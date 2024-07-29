School buses refuse to enter this block in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: It has been 18 years since 600 sites in Challakere village of Arkavathy Layout were allotted by Bangalore Development Authority. Houses have been built on two-thirds of the sites, and are occupied. However, in the absence of basic amenities, daily life is a bitter struggle for residents of 19th Block.
Absence of tar roads, lack of drinking water and sanitation facilities, and erratic power supply are the major issues. To add to their woes, hotel staffers from other areas come in the dead of night and dump their garbage on empty plots here, say residents.
“This must easily be the worst layout in the entire city. With repeated complaints to the BDA not helping, we have even approached the Deputy CM for help,” lamented resident Satish Paul, a design consultant. “Sewage from neighbouring BBMP layout in Babusapalya is directly let into the drains of our layout, and has created an unbearable mosquito menace. There is at least one person down with dengue in many families,” he said. Paul approached BWSSB and BDA many times on behalf of 19th Block, but the issues continue. “Driving on muddy roads is a rollercoaster experience,” he added.
Most of the residents are upset about the pathetic roads. Patilgouda Karadal, an office-bearer of Arkavathy Layout 19th Block Residents’ Association, told The New Indian Express, “The roads within the layout as well as those connecting it to the two main roads at Challakere Main Road and Babusapalya are not tarred. Wheels of vehicles get stuck in the muddy roads. School buses refuse to enter the area and drop kids on the main road. They have to walk up to 500 metres to reach home.”
There are three transformers that cater to the 600 sites, measuring 30x40 sqft. “Due to overload, the transformers burst frequently or there is low voltage. Lifts cannot be used in these multi-storeyed houses,” Karadal added.
GH Muralidhar, another house owner, said, “Garbage dumped in the dead of night by hotels and other apartments has also created a massive stray dog menace.”
Due to lack of drinking water supply, families spend huge amounts on tankers. “My family pays Rs 8,000 a month and buys eight full tankers,” he said.
A BDA engineer told The New Indian Express, “We had called tenders for asphalting roads in 16 villages here. Challakere received only one bid so we will be retendering it.” He added that the BWSSB had completed over 60% of the work to supply drinking water in the area but he was not sure if Challakere figured among it.