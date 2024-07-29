School buses refuse to enter this block in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: It has been 18 years since 600 sites in Challakere village of Arkavathy Layout were allotted by Bangalore Development Authority. Houses have been built on two-thirds of the sites, and are occupied. However, in the absence of basic amenities, daily life is a bitter struggle for residents of 19th Block.

Absence of tar roads, lack of drinking water and sanitation facilities, and erratic power supply are the major issues. To add to their woes, hotel staffers from other areas come in the dead of night and dump their garbage on empty plots here, say residents.

“This must easily be the worst layout in the entire city. With repeated complaints to the BDA not helping, we have even approached the Deputy CM for help,” lamented resident Satish Paul, a design consultant. “Sewage from neighbouring BBMP layout in Babusapalya is directly let into the drains of our layout, and has created an unbearable mosquito menace. There is at least one person down with dengue in many families,” he said. Paul approached BWSSB and BDA many times on behalf of 19th Block, but the issues continue. “Driving on muddy roads is a rollercoaster experience,” he added.