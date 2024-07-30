Tuskless male elephant that killed 3 caught in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park

BENGALURU: The makhna (tuskless male elephant) that had come into conflict with humans, leading to the death of three people, including a forest official, was captured by foresters and kumkis (trained captive elephants) in Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) on Monday morning.

A team of eight camp elephants was brought in from Nagarahole and Dubare. While the forest department started work on the operation from Friday, a team of trackers kept a close watch on the movements of the elephant for a week. The camp elephants arrived on Saturday and the capture operation started on Monday morning.

“This was one of the fastest capture operations. The makhna that was to be captured was found with another makhna and a female, a little distance from the kraal. The animal was quickly darted and captured. The entire operation ended in half-an-hour and the elephant was moved to the kraal area of Bannerghatta Biological Park by 4.30pm,” said an official.

Veterinarians who examined the animal said he has multiple pellet wounds on his body, indicating that he was in regular conflict with humans and was keen to explore new places, hence was involved in multiple raids. Forest officials said there was a need to capture the animal as it had killed one of their staffers, and was known for coming in close contact with moving vehicles, department jeeps, staffers on patrol duty and farmers.

Prabhakar Priyadarshi, Director, BNP, said the animal is aged around 30-35 years and is healthy. It has been kept in the kraal and is very aggressive. The next course of action, as to where it has to be sent, will be decided later. “It is difficult to take a makhna as they are equally, or sometimes stronger, than a tusker. It is an assumption that tuskers are strong, the tusks are only an external ornament,” said an elephant camp expert.