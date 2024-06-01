A funny taste

BENGALURU: Gaurav Kapoor is probably the only comedian, who would be concerned about avocados losing their premiums. His funny skit about the avocado left many of us wondering about his astute observations. Known for his relatable and poker-face humour, Kapoor says it’s social media that gives him perspective on what’s happening in the world, which turns out to be an inspiration for him. “Whenever there is any trend on social media, we subconsciously absorb it. I don’t go out every day to look for observations and jokes,” explains Kapoor.

Kapoor’s skit on dissing food fads has been touched by many, including Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan. “People have started to talk too much about food...gut health being a favourite. So whenever I see a trend happening, I try to do something around it,” says Kapoor, who was flattered to find many celebs sharing his reels.

These online shares give offline recognition as Kapoor points out. “Sometimes, I put in a lot of effort and it doesn’t work well, and at other times, I do something randomly and it works,” says Kapoor. He further adds, “I loved it when a couple of Bollywood people shared it. That popularity stays for a few weeks. At the end of the day, people have to like your work and find you funny to come for a show. I write skits only when I am able to relate to it.”